The Madras High Court Bench here on Tuesday came down heavily upon the State government for failing to constitute an Advisory Board properly under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980, for confirming preventive detention orders passed against people branded as black marketeers.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S. Nagamuthu found that the Board, meant for dealing with detention orders passed against black marketeers, was not functional in the State, thereby leading to many detention orders being quashed by the High Court following habeas corpus petitions filed either by the detainees or their relatives.

Expressing displeasure over the state of affairs, the First Bench impressed upon the need to constitute the Board at the earliest.