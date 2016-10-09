High Court Bench directs Madurai Collector

The Madras High Court Bench here has directed Madurai Collector to consider renewing a three-year licence granted to an Erode-based advertising firm in October 2013 for installing illuminated hoardings on the median constructed from Goripalayam Thevar statue to Tamukkam grounds on Alagarkoil Road in the city.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by the firm which claimed to have constructed the median at its own cost and hence eligible for renewal of licence, a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanaryanan and V.M. Velumani directed the Collector to consider the request in accordance with law and pass appropriate orders within 10 weeks.

The judges said that there was no acknowledgement for a representation supposedly made by the petitioner firm to the Collector on January 18. Hence, they directed the company to make a fresh representation along with a copy of the order passed by them and made it clear that the Collector should communicate his decision to the petitioner within the stipulated time.

The Division Bench passed similar orders on another writ petition filed by a Madurai-based outdoor advertising firm seeking renewal of licence granted to it in 2009 and renewed once in 2013 for erecting hoardings to an extent of 1,185 metres on Madurai-Natham Road. In this case, the Collector was ordered to take a decision within eight weeks.