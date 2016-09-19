To demand registration of a criminal case against two policemen

The Madras High Court Bench here has directed Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police to consider granting permission to Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi cadres to stage a demonstration in front of Tiruchendur bus stand demanding registration of a criminal case against two policemen for allegedly assaulting and abusing a Dalit by referring to his caste while arresting him in connection with a rioting case.

Disposing a petition seeking permission for the demonstration, Justice S. Vimala set aside an order passed by the Inspector of Tiruchendur Taluk Police Station on August 16 denying permission to the party men to stage the demonstration. The judge said that the Inspector’s order could not be sustained since it does not give any reason for denying the permission. She directed the SP to pass a reasoned order after considering the plea in the right perspective.

The petition had been filed by Sangathamilan who claimed that two constables attached to Tiruchendur Temple Police Station had arrested G. Anand in a case booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 294b (uttering obscene words), 324 (causing hurt voluntarily with dangerous weapons) and 506 part II (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code. He accused the constables of assaulting and abusing the suspect in custody.

Stating that it was imperative to stage a demonstration impressing upon registration of a First Information Report against the two policemen, the petitioner claimed that the Inspector cannot deny permission for exercising a democratic right. Opposing the plea, an Additional Government Pleader claimed that the petitioner was unnecessarily attempting to give a political colour to the issue. He also said that permitting a demonstration would have a telling effect on policemen who were expected to discharge their duty without fear or fervour.