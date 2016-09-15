Demanding proper disbursal of salaries, at least 500 conservancy workers, on contract terms, stormed the Corporation office at Anna Maaligai here on Wednesday.

According to the workers, the Corporation had engaged around 2,000 persons through a contractor for removing garbage from all the 100 wards in the city. Though the Corporation paid salaries to the private contractor, he had allegedly withheld a portion of the wages intended for disbursal every month.

On an average, the workers received wages ranging from Rs. 150 to Rs. 250 per day, which worked out to approximately Rs. 4500 and Rs. 8000 per month. However, according to the workers, they received Rs. 3000 to Rs. 6000 in hand for the last six months. They had pleaded with the Corporation authorities to directly remit the wages in their bank accounts, but in vain.

Officials at the Corporation said that after there were complaints of irregularities against the contractor, action was initiated. Steps were being taken to set right the issue.