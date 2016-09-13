Doctors at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) have recently performed a delicate open-heart surgery to a mother of a seven-month-old kid, who was suffering from a type of infective endocarditis, in which there was a bacterial growth in the heart’s tricuspid valve.

According to doctors at GRH, the patient K. Malliga (22) from Rayappanpatti in Theni district was suffering from fever for more than two months. She was referred to GRH by the doctors at a local hospital as the fever did not subside despite prolonged intake of antipyretics, which help in reducing fever.

“On suspicion, we performed echocardiography and diagnosed that it was infective endocarditis. There was vegetation growth in tricuspid valve,” said G. Joseph Raj, Professor of cardiothoracic surgery at the hospital.

Doctors said that infective endocarditis, which often leads to mortality, was generally treated with high dose of antibiotics administered intravenously.

“In earlier days, the antibiotics will not be effective since the heart valves do not receive direct blood supply for the antibiotics to reach them and act. It has changed now with improved antibiotics and the ability to identify the specific type of infection through culture tests,” A. Kumaravel, from the Department of cardiothoracic surgery said.

The doctors, however, added that Ms. Malliga’s case was rare as her body did not respond even to advanced antibiotics administered based on the results of culture and sensitivity.

“The size of infection was not reducing while her heart condition was deteriorating progressively. Hence we opted for the risky surgery,” Dr. Joseph Raj said.

He added that performing an open-heart surgery and replacing the tricuspid valve with a prosthetic valve was highly risky as there were high chances of the infection relapsing. “The infection causing microorganisms will be there in the entire blood stream. The new valve will be highly prone to infection,” he added.

Hence, instead of replacing the valve, he said the doctors at GRH performed debridement, to remove the bacterial growth and repaired the existing valve during the surgery performed two weeks before.

Dean of GRH M.R. Vairamuthu Raju said that it was important to use sterilised or disposable material while administering injections or intravenous fluid as infections spread through non-sterilised material was one of the primary causes for infective endocarditis.

He appreciated the team of doctors, particularly S.C. Ganesh Prabhu, Director of Department of Anaesthesiology and his team for their crucial role in the surgery.