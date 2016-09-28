A team of interventional cardiologists at the Department of Cardiology in the Government Rajaji Hospital here successfully performed a complex and high-risk angioplasty on a middle-aged diabetic woman, who is recovering well. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Dean M.R. Vairamuthu Raju said that under normal circumstances, for a 90 per cent block in a distal left main coronary artery, by pass surgery is recommended by experts.

Now, due to advancements in technique and gadgets, intervention cardiologists are able to do the procedure without a knife. This, he said, enabled patients to go back home early and get into routine.

The cardiologists led by S. Balasubramanian, Satishkumar and team performed a non-invasive method. By inserting a balloon through a plastic tube from the right thigh of the patient along the blood vessels, the block was spotted and removed. Subsequently, by placing a stent, the block was completely set right.

Expressing satisfaction, the patient recalled that she was very much aware and awake throughout the procedure. “Though, we had a team of anaesthetists by our side, the patient did not have any problem. Now, she is able to carry out her routine and was discharged within two days,” Dr. Satishkumar said and described the condition as CHIP (complete revascularisation of higher-risk indicated patients). The Dean commended the cardiologists Hemanath, Selvarani and others.