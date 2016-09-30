The State government has informed the Madras High Court Bench here of having formed a committee, as directed by its Principal Seat on June 17, to check the menace of alcohol consumption and sale of liquor to minors besides finding out ways to de-addict and rehabilitate those who are already addicted to alcohol.

A Special Government Pleader told Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran that the committee was formed on June 30 following a direction issued by the First Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan on a public interest litigation petition filed by Advocates Forum for Social Justice.

The SGP also said Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) had been strictly following Rule 10 (5) of Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (In Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003 which required that the signboards of every liquor shop in the State should contain the slogan ‘Liquor ruins country, family and life’ in Tamil.

After recording his submissions, the Division Bench led by Mr. Justice Nagamuthu closed a public interest litigation petition, filed by K.K. Ramesh of Centre for PIL plea, a private organisation, with a fond hope that the measures taken by the government would sensitise the consumers to the evils of liquor.