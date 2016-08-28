Collector T.G. Vinay taking part in mass cleaning programme at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Saturday.

After a long time, the government officials were engaged in cleaning the Collectorate campus on their own here on Saturday with an aim of keeping it clean and tidy.

Leading a team of officials, Collector T.G. Vinay himself swung into action and carted away dead leaves and other wastes collected from the Collectorate campus this morning.

The main aim of the operation was to keep the surroundings clean as the Collectorate attracted large number of people on Mondays.

He also advised the PWD to clean all storm water channels to prevent stagnation of rainwater on the campus during rainy season. This work will continue in the days to come, he added. Officials in all departments joined the cleaning operation.