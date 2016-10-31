Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Sunday carried out an inspection at the omnibus terminal in Mattuthavani to check whether the bus operators were charging inflated rates for. the tickets

Mr. Rao made random enquiries with travellers, majority of whom were returning to Chennai and other places after Deepavali, whether they were charged extra. A press communiqué said four teams, each comprising a Regional Transport Officer and three Motor Vehicle Inspectors, and two teams of police personnel were carrying out inspection for the past four days.

According to the statement, in the past four days, 141 violations were booked, two buses seized and a fine of Rs. 1.80 lakh was levied on those buses that charged their passengers more and violated other norms. Extra money collected from 69 passengers were also refunded. The district administration has asked the public to report instances of bus operators charging exorbitant rates on toll-free number 1800 425 6151.