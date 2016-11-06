Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao inspected the Government Rajaji Hospital here on Saturday.

Mr. Rao visited various speciality departments in the hospital apart from the outpatients ward, X-Ray ward, CT Scan ward, Blood Bank, Casualty ward and the office of Medical Superintendent during his visit.

The Collector also interacted with with patients visiting the hospital, particularly those getting treated as inpatients in various wards in the hospital, to know whether they were facing any issues in treatment provided at GRH.

Sources said that he enquired in particular about any hygiene-related issues and availability of basic amenities like drinking water.

Hospital authorities said that the Collector also enquired about availability of beds and to ensure that none of the patients had to be on the floor due to non-availability of beds. The hospital, which has a sanctioned strength of around 2500 beds, presently has around 3000 beds to accommodate more patients.

M.R. Vairamuthu Raju, Dean of GRH, senior doctors and nursing staff accompanied the Collector during the visit.