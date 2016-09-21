Having made it to the third list of cities announced on Tuesday for development under the Smart Cities Mission, Madurai is expected to get considerable funding from the Central and State governments for developing key infrastructure.

As Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and the surrounding areas will be the focus for development, according to Corporation officials, industrialists in the city have opined that priority should be for cleanliness and accessibility.

Noted industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan, who is also the thakkar of the temple, said clearing all the shops from ‘Pudhu Mandapam’ should be the first priority.

“An initiative was taken to shift the shops to nearby Kunnathur Chathiram. However, the move has not materialised yet,” he said.

Concurring with him G. Vasudevan, director of Fortune Pandiyan Hotel, said, “In my opinion, Pudhu Mandapam is architecturally more beautiful than Thousand Pillar Mandapam. Tourists and general public should be able to appreciate its beauty better,” he said.

Ponting out that the area lacked adequate toilet facilities despite being the main attraction of the city, Mr. Vasudevan said, “Before moving onto bigger initiatives under the project, focus should be on fulfilling basic amenities.”

Parking problem

Mr. Kannan said that steps should also be taken to construct a multi-level parking lot in the area to address the parking woes faced presently by the tourists and general public.

S. Rethinavelu, senior president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce, said provisions should also be made for eco-friendly mode of transports in the area.

“Smart Cities Mission itself stresses creation of bicycle tracks in cities. For instance, a route from Meenakshi Amman Temple to Mariamman Teppakulam, which could also be used for a heritage walk, should be considered,” he said.

L. Murari, president of Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association, said as smart cities should also be sustainable cities, importance should be given to rainwater harvesting in all the buildings in the area, besides water conservation initiatives.