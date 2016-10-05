The Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjay Kishan Kaul has decided to break a tradition followed in the Madras High Court Bench ever since its inauguration on July 24, 2004 of reserving Court Hall No.1 and a chamber attached to it for the exclusive use of Chief Justice and keeping it under lock and key in his absence.

According to court sources, the Chief Justice has directed the High Court Registry to accommodate the administrative judge, the senior most among a group of judges deputed to the Madurai Bench on rotation basis once in three months, in Court Hall Number 1 and the chamber attached to it in order to put the available resources to best use.

Court officials said the CJ’s instructions would be given effect to immediately and Justice S. Nagamuthu, the incumbent administrative judge of the Bench, would be the first to occupy the chamber attached to Court Hall No.1 from Wednesday. He would also begin hearing cases along with Justice M.V. Muralidaran at the first court hall.

For more than 12 years, the administrative judges of the Bench had been occupying chambers attached to Court Hall No.2 keeping the first court hall vacant though the Chief Justices visit the Madurai Bench very rarely. Court Hall No. 1 was utilised with the permission of the CJ only when judges senior to the administrative judges visited the Bench for a day or two.

However, now that Chief Justice Kaul had decided to increase the judges’ strength in the Madurai Bench from 11 to 15 from October 17 and to 19 soon thereafter and funds for construction of additional court halls was not being sanctioned by the State Government, he wanted the available infrastructure to be put to best use and ordered opening up of Court Hall No.1.

The CJ also inaugurated a creche on the High court Bench campus on Tuesday for taking care of the kids of women lawyers and court staff during working hours.