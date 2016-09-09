Melur All Women Police arrested five persons for attempting to conduct the marriage of a minor girl on Wednesday.

The police said the 32-year-old bridegroom, K. Pandi, his parents and those of the girl were arrested. The 15-year-old girl from Kuruchipatti was to be married off to Pandi.

However, based on a tip-off, officials of Social Welfare Department along with the police stopped the marriage, the police said. All the arrested persons were let off on bail.

The girl was produced before Child Welfare Committee and given counselling. She was later allowed to go with her parents on the assurance that they would not marry her off till she attained majority.