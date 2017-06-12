Child labour: Collector warns employers of stern action

Anti-child labour awareness rally being taken out in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN;G_KARTHIKEYAN - G_KARTHIKEYAN

more-in

Hundreds of volunteers and students took out anti-child labour awareness rallies in Dindigul and Theni districts here on Monday.

In Dindigul, members of District Legal Services Authority and volunteers from Childline, child protection committee and child welfare committee took out a motor cycle rally, which was flagged off by the district cum sessions judge K. Murali Shankar at the Combined Court Building near Collectorate.

The rally ended at Dindigul central bus stand after passing through prime roads in the town creating awareness on ill effects of child labour.

Theni

Flagged off by Collector N. Venkatachalam, the rally started from PC Convent and ended at Bangalamedu after passing through prime roads.

Later he also kickstarted the signature campaign against child labour at the Collector's office.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Venkatachalam said that stern action would be initiated against persons or owners of shops, restaurants, industries and hotels, who appointed children for work.

Already, volunteers rescued orphans, street children and abandoned children and gave them pr otection in private trusts. Several such children were brought back to school after completion of bridge courses.

Uplift

Massive efforts were on to protect and uplift such children, he added.