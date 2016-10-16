The People’s Watch, Madurai, a human rights organisation, has alleged that the manner in which the Chennai Police have been functioning has given an impression that the custodians of the law have been neglecting procedures while dealing with suspects.

People’s Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne said that allegations of custodial deaths and torture of suspects under the guise of enquiry were on the rise, adding that the circumstances surrounding the deaths of youngsters, especially when they were either in police custody or behind bars, appeared unnatural and orchestrated to settle scores.

Three days ago, after Mukesh of Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, was found dead near Cooum, his parents pointed the finger of blame at police. In March, Mukesh, who was ‘by mistake’ taken in for interrogation was let off subsequently. Annoyed, his mother submitted a petition to the Commissioner of Police, Chennai. On inquiry, two policemen were placed under suspension.

On October 12, Mukesh was pelted with stones by police near Cooum. His body was later retrieved from the same place. The actual cause of his death was unknown, Mr. Henri said, voicing suspicion that it may have been a retaliatory attack.