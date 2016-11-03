R. Srinivasan, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency by-election, filing his nomination to Returning Officer R. Jeeva, in Madurai on Wednesday. State president of the BJP Tamilisai Soundararajan is also seen.— Photo: R. Ashok

The officials posted for by-election duty in Tirupparankundram should check distribution of money, said Bharatiya Janata Party State president Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Wednesday.

She was here to accompany party nominee R. Srinivasan for Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency when he filed his papers. Speaking to reporters, she said the Election Commission should be tough against parties and candidates who indulged in wooing voters in unhealthy and unethical ways. Distribution of money for votes should be stopped and the complaints lodged by the public should be acted upon swiftly.

Dr. Srinivasan said he would strive for the betterment of the people of the constituency, if elected. “The BJP ruled at the Centre. I will positively bring in AIIMS to Madurai,” he said, and hoped the polls were conducted in a fair and free manner.

Earlier, a large number of cadres came in a procession in which State and district functionaries of the BJP participated.

44 nominations

With filing of nominations coming to a close on Wednesday, the officials said 44 papers had been filed by 37 candidates, who included independents. Scrutiny of applications would take place on Thursday.

General observer arrives

The ECI-appointed general observer U.V. Jose arrived here on Wednesday. Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao received him at the Circuit House and briefed him on the poll activities, officials said.

According to a press release, the public can meet the general observer and submit any complaints with regard to Tirupparankundram Assembly by-poll or contact his office at 0452-2534150/ 2534151.

The mobile number with WhatsApp facility can be reached at 8903003451 and a toll-free number 18004253340 has been specially installed.