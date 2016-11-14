Police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against three companies, including PRP Granites, and two banks in connection with loans given to buy 63 vehicles as 21 of them had same registration numbers.

Three cases of four vehicles having same registration numbers, one number assigned to three vehicles and three cases of same registration numbers given to two vehicles have been reported. The case has been also registered for conspiracy and under the provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 15 of Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1974.

The police said the case was registered against PRP Granites, Lakshmi Exports, Sri Muruga Enterprises and two banks — Indus Ind Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The issue of same registration numbers given to multiple vehicles was revealed by the Sayagam Commission that investigated the multi-crore granite scam in Madurai. The probe revealed that banks had lent Rs. 9.77 crore to the companies for buying 63 vehicles.