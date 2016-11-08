Two unidentified persons snatched a gold chain from a 70-year-old woman, G. Saroja, who was on her morning walk in Tirumangalam on Monday morning.

Police said the robbers followed the woman on a two-wheeler.

When she was walking in Jawahar Nagar at 6.15 a.m., they snatched her seven-sovereign gold chain.

Tirumangalam Town police are further investigating.

In another incident reported under Sellur police station limits, three-persons riding a motorbike yanked a gold chain, weighing over four sovereigns, from a woman, Anitha, on Sunday evening.

The police said the incident occurred on Kulamangalam Main Road when the victim was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her husband M. Kalidoss.

Sellur police are investigating.