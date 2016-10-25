Two people, who allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman, were nabbed by the public and handed over to the police near Peraiyur here on Sunday.

According to the police, C. Alagulakshmi (22), a resident of V. Ammapatti, had gone to her mother’s house in Kilangulam. While she, along with her sister, were walking towards her mother’s farmland in the village, two strangers snatched the three-sovereign gold chain she was wearing and tried to escape in a motorbike.

Hearing Alagulakshmi’s cry for help, police sources said that the people working in nearby farmlands chased and nabbed the two suspects, who were later identified as R. Saravanakumar (24) from Chintamani and M. Naveen Nagaraj (22) from Pechiamman Padithurai here. They were handed over to the Peraiyur police, who arrested them and recovered the stolen gold chain.

Meanwhile, two chain snatching incidents were reported in Madurai City police limits on Saturday night and Sunday morning in which a total of nine sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen.

In an incident reported in Koodal Pudur police limits, six sovereigns of gold chain was snatched by two men from K. Selvi (44), who was walking back from a flour mill towards her house in Anand Nagar on Sunday morning.

Similarly, three sovereigns of gold jewellery was stolen by two strangers coming in a motorbike from V. Deepa (35), a resident of TVS Nagar in Subramaniapuram police limits, while she was walking back from a nearby shop to her home.

Two more chain snatching incidents were reported on Saturday night and Sunday morning