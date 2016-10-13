A day after eight incidents of chain snatching were reported in different parts of the city on Monday, the robbers on prowl on high-speed two-wheelers did not give up their criminal act.

Two more incidents of chain snatching were reported on Tuesday evening and late night in which two women lost over 10 sovereigns of gold.

In the first incident reported under S.S. Colony police station limits, S. Meenakshi (65) of Sakthi Velammal Nagar was targeted by motorbike-borne robbers.

When the woman was returning home on foot after offering prayers at Bhuvaneswari Amman Temple, the robbers drove the bike close to her and the pillion rider yanked her five-sovereign gold chain. The incident occurred in Nehru Street around 5.30 p.m.

Before the woman could react, the robbers on the bike disappeared.

In the other incident, N. Aruna (43), was returning home after shopping around 9.45 p.m., when a three-member gang on motorbike pulled her over five-sovereign gold chain in Kanukkupillai Street in Villapuram.

Keeraithurai police are investigating.

The incident reported in Nehru Street is the fifth one that has occurred under S.S. Colony police station limits after four chain-snatching incidents reported the previous day.

A police source said Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav on Wednesday ordered all Inspectors of Police to be out on the road, monitoring the streets rather than sitting inside police stations.

While the city police personnel complain of shortage of manpower in the crime wing that makes it impossible to keep a tab on antisocial elements, sources in the department attribute it to the lethargic attitude of field staff.

“Police should go back to their old school of policing rather than depending only on the CCTV,” said retired Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Ganesan.

The crime wing should keep a close vigil on ex-convicts and the modus operandi of criminals in and outside prisons. Police officials should revive closer interaction with the public to get valuable information, he said.

Intensive vehicle checks can drastically bring down crimes, especially chain snatching, which is predominantly done by bike riders.