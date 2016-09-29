Unidentified persons snatched three sovereigns of gold chain from S. Meenakshi (55) at Chinna Udaippu here on Monday night.

The police said that the woman, along with her niece Gayathri, after offering prayers at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, had got down from a bus at Chinna Udaippu. While they were walking back home in Transport Nagar, two persons who followed her from behind, suddenly pulled her gold chain at around 8 p.m. Even before the woman could raise an alarm, they ran towards a motorbike waiting for them and escaped from the scene.

The Silaiman police are investigating.