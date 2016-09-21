A Child Welfare Officer, D. Rathidevi, lost a portion of her four-sovereign gold chain when two robbers yanked it when she was riding a two-wheeler on her way back home at Othakadai on Sunday night.

Police said Ms. Rathidevi, along with a friend, was proceeding towards her home in Vavalthottam in Othakadai. After dropping her friend on the way, she was riding alone on Melur Main Road when two persons closely followed her on a motorcycle.

Suddenly, the pillion rider pulled her gold chain. The woman who realised that she was being robbed, held on to her chain. However, the pillion rider pushed her two-wheeler with his leg.

The woman who lost balance, fell down on the road. Meanwhile, the robbers managed to snatch two sovereigns of the gold chain and fled from the scene. The incident happened around 8.45 p.m. Ms. Rathidevi sustained bruises. Based on her complaint, Othakadai police have registered a case.