The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has condemned the Centre’s move to disinvest in public sector undertakings (PSUs).

Addressing a press conference here on the sidelines of a four-day State conference, A. Soundararajan, State president, CITU, alleged that both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party worked against national interest by selling shares of PSUs under a policy of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation. After the BJP came to power at the Centre, it announced disinvestment to the tune of Rs. 69,500 crore in PSUs In the current budget, the disinvestment trend continued. The Centre should give up its disinvestment move in the interest of the working class, he said. Taking a dig at the State government, he said that it claimed that Tamil Nadu had attained self-sufficiency in electricity generation, but, in reality, power cut continued. With a total of 2,70,15,832 electricity consumers, the peak demand was at 15,500 MW, but generation stood at 13,941 MW. While India’s per capita consumption of electricity was 785 units, it was higher in Tamil Nadu at 1616 units. Here the government was managing the crisis with power generated from renewable sources. Only when pending power projects, including Ennore, Udangudi, Cheiyur and Kadaladi, were commissioned would the consumers be ensured of uninterrupted and quality supply of electricity. It was disappointing that four lakh farmers had been waiting for power connection for over ten years. In the last five years, power supply had been provided only to 5000 farmers in the State.