SP says if proved guilty, those accepting money will be charge-sheeted

Amidst complaints of free-flow of money in Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency ahead of the by-poll on November 19, Madurai rural district Superintendent of Police Vijayendra Bidari warned of legal action against voters if they took money for votes.

In a statement, the SP said that 18 flying squads and 12 static surveillance teams have been deployed for expenditure monitoring and to curb any electoral malpractices.

“All these teams have Central Forces with them and videographers. They are on continuous vigil in the area and even minor information and complaints are being attended to instantaneously. A large number of seizures and arrests have been made by these teams,” he said.

Besides, an additional 25 police teams with videographers have been deployed covering three to four villages each. They are patrolling the area effectively to curb any malpractices and are immediately acting on information, he claimed. They have made several seizures and arrests.

Voters receiving money are also equally liable and will be charge-sheeted for the offence of receiving money for voting.

Based on investigation, anyone who has received money will be summoned to the police station for questioning. Summons are now being issued to such identified receivers.

“People who face criminal cases for accepting bribe(s) for voting will have difficulties in obtaining passport and will find the going tough when it comes to job verifications,” he added.

He also urged to the people of the Thiruparankundram constituency to alert the police if they come across any election-related malpractices. Their identity would be kept confidential, he said.

People can call toll-free number 100-425-3340, or use Whatsapp service over 903003451. Besides, they can call the Assistant Superintendent of Police (Oomachikulam) Om Prakash Meena on 94444988887; Deputy Superintendents of Police Sankar (Tirumangalam) over 949170706, Vanitha (Samayanallur) on 8300071495 and Gunasekaran (Thiruparankundram) on 9443124892. These numbers have also been widely circulated through posters, he added. All complaints are being attended to immediately and the probe is closely monitored by senior officers.

The SP said that eight cases of distribution of money and mufflers and caps with party flag colours were registered on Monday. The police booked five cases against the ruling AIADMK and three against the DMK. A total of Rs. 1.66 lakh in cash and other materials were seized from 13 persons.