Dismisses plea against reservation of panchayat chairman post for STs

: The Madras High Court Bench here has said that it cannot invoke its writ jurisdiction to interfere with issues such as reservation of the post of Mayor, Chairman or President of local bodies for either women, scheduled castes or scheduled tribes since there was a specific bar under Article 243 ZG of the Constitution.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani held that the only option available for litigants was to file Election Petitions before the jurisdictional District Courts under Sections 51A and 51B of the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, 1920 since Article 243 ZG of the Constitution bars interference by courts in electoral matters once the poll schedule is notified.

The court made the observations while dismissing a writ petition filed by one S. Vijayakumar seeking to restrain the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission from reserving the post of Paravai Town Panchayat Chairman for Scheduled Tribes since the population of the latter was only 800 out of the 16,422 voters in the locality as per the 2011 census.

The petitioner contended that as per Rule 4 of the Tamil Nadu Municipal Councils (Reservation of Wards for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes and Co-option of Women in the Councils) Rules, 1991, reservation of top posts in certain local bodies could be avoided if the population of the reserved category was very thin.

SEC’s contention

Opposing the claim of the petitioner, the State Election Commission contended that the list of reserved seats for the local body elections was released on September 16, but the petitioner had chosen to give a representation to the Commission only on September 21 and rushed to the court with the present writ petition on the very next day.

Subsequently, the commission issued the election notification on September 25 and decided to hold the elections in two phases on October 17 and 19. The notification was also published in the government gazette. In such circumstances, the present writ petition was not maintainable and liable to be dismissed, the commission contended. Concurring with it, the Division Bench said that the issue of courts not having any jurisdiction to interfere with electoral matters was decided by the High Court in M. Vaikundaraj's case in 1997.

It also dismissed another writ petition seeking a direction to reserve the post of president of Thalakavoor Panchayat in Sivaganga district for Scheduled Castes. The judges refused to even admit that writ petition and order notice to the State Election Commission. They said: “In the considered opinion of this court, prima facie, the exercise of reserving seats has been done in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Reservation of Seats and Rotation of Reserved Seats) Rules, 1995.”