The liver being brought from Puducherry to Apollo Hospital in Madurai for transplant on Sunday.—Photo: G. Moorthy

A cadaver liver harvested from a 41-year-old brain-dead person in Puducherry was brought through road on Sunday morning to Apollo Speciality Hospitals here for transplanting to a 68-year-old man.

A green corridor was formed by the Puducherry and Tamil Nadu police all along the route, which enabled the vehicle carrying the cadaver liver to cover nearly 370 km in three hours.“We started from Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences at 5.20 a.m. and reached Apollo hospital here around 8.20 a.m. The police had cleared the traffic and ensured that our vehicle was not stopped in any of the toll plazas,” said K.K. Sridhar, the driver.

Apollo hospital sources here said they received information from the Puducherry hospital on Saturday night that a man was declared brain-dead. After receiving consent from the man’s family and other due procedures, harvesting of the organs began in the small hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the identified recipient, who hailed from Madurai, was admitted to the hospital and the surgery began even as the organ was on its way. Doctors said the transplant surgery, which took more than six hours, was successful.