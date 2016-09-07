Association plans to stage a demonstration on Thursday afternoon

Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association (TNGDA) has demanded stringent action against the suspects who allegedly damaged property at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Alanganallur and threatened the hospital staff.

The association urged the police to book the suspects under the Tamil Nadu Hospital Protection (TNHP) Act and arrest them immediately.

The incident began on Sunday afternoon when a man hit in a two-wheeler accident near Alanganallur was brought to the PHC.

According to R. Dhanasekaran, Block Medical Officer for Alanganallur, the victim named T. Tamilselvan was dead by the time he was brought to the PHC.

“I was not at the hospital then. The doctor, who was on duty, confirmed that the person was dead. We suggested taking the body to the government hospital in Vadipatti for post-mortem. However, the friends and relatives insisted that the victim be provided treatment,” he said.

He alleged that some of the men indulged in violence by damaging chairs, television set and a few other items at the PHC.

Though the body was later taken to Vadipatti GH on Sunday, Dr. Dhanasekaran said that, a person, accompanied by some of his friends, visited the PHC again on Monday morning with a knife and allegedly threatened the doctor and other staff on duty after blaming them for Tamilselvan’s death.

Based on the complaint filed by Dr. Dhanasekaran, Alanganallur police have arrested the person, identified as S. Kalidas (26) from Alanganallur.

A case has been booked against Kalidas and 10 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 147 and 148 (for rioting), Section 294 (b) (for verbal abuse using obscene words), 353 (for assaulting or using criminal force to deter government servant from discharging duty), 506 (ii) (for criminal intimidation) and also sections of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

K. Senthil, president of TNGDA, said that the association would stage a demonstrationon Thursday afternoon if the police did not invoke the TNHP Act in the case and arrest all the suspects.