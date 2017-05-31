Blood donated at INS Parundu

more-in

Officers and men of INS Parundu, the Indian Naval Air station at Uchippuli, near here have donated blood in the ‘mega blood donation camp’, organised at the air station, near here recently.

The naval community, including women officers volunteered to donate blood in large numbers and a total of 60 units of blood were collected in the camp, jointly organised by the naval air station, the government block primary health centre and Lions Club of Ramnad East.

The 60 units of blood, which were the largest quantity of blood collected in a single camp conducted this year so far, were handed over to the blood bank of government district headquarters hospital, an official release said.

Dr. Fathima Rani, blood bank medical officer, Viswanathan, chartered president of Lions Club of Ramnad East, Dr Muthukumar, block medical officer, and K Mahendran, block health supervisor, were among others present at the blood donation camp.