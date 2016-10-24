The executive committee of Madurai urban unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has condemned the once-in-four-days supply of drinking water made by Madurai Corporation.

A statement said the panel that met here on Saturday appealed to the city police to prevent illegal sale of liquor bottles at exorbitant rates before and after the stipulated timing for sale of liquor through TASMAC outlets. The meeting, chaired by party urban unit president Sasiraman, wanted Madurai Corporation to take expeditious steps to ensure that rainwater did not stagnate on roads during monsoon. The police should intensify patrol to prevent increasing number of chain snatching incidents in the city, it stressed.

Resolutions demanding immediate appointment of Vice-Chancellor to Madurai Kamaraj University and construction of additional toilet facility in Keeraithuri were also passed at the meeting.

Party State president Tamilisai Soundararajan and secretary R. Srinivasan took part as special invitees.