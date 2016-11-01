: The BJP will face the upcoming by-election with the ‘Thirupparankundram formula’ which involves aggressive campaign urging voters to reject parties that bribe them with cash or gifts for votes, said party leader and Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan here on Monday.

Addressing journalists, he said, that the BJP’s ‘Thirupparankundram forumula’ will be an antidote to the infamous ‘Thirumangalam formula,’ referring to the systematic bribing of voters done during the by-election to Thirumangalam constituency in 2009.

“The Thirumangalam formula brought disgrace to the people of Madurai. Our formula will restore Madurai’s pride,” he said, while blaming both the DMK and AIADMK for ‘murdering democracy’ by bribing the voters.

“We will not insist that the voters vote for the BJP. Let them vote as per their choice. But we will urge them not to vote for those parties that want to buy their votes,” he said.

Jallikattu issue

Responding to the criticism made by DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin here on Sunday that the BJP government let down Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery and Jallikattu issues, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that efforts were being made to conduct jallikattu in the coming year. “It is not an easy task. We want a permanent solution and steps are being taken towards that,” he said.

