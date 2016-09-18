BJP functionaries and cadres celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 66th birthday in a grand manner here on Saturday.

The day-long activity included distribution of welfare assistance to the needy at an old age home in Sellur, enrolling senior citizens in the Centre-sponsored insurance scheme and distributing doles to destitute women. The youth wing cadres enrolled new members and also welcomed those from other political parties who joined the BJP on the occasion. Close to 10,000 greetings were sent through e-post to Mr. Modi wishing him on his birthday.

The BJP functionaries led by State secretary R. Srinivasan, Surendran and district president Sasiraman addressed a meeting in which they appealed to the youth to support the national party.