Bandh peaceful in Madurai

Though normal life was not affected, most people preferred to stay indoors

The dawn-to-dusk bandh call given by farmers seeking Cauvery river water for irrigation in Delta districts passed off peacefully without any untoward incident in the district.

Though normal life was not crippled, a majority of the people preferred to stay indoors with the vehicle population plying on the city roads drastically dwindling on Friday.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses operated normal services. However, very few number of passengers were seen travelling in the buses. Majority of the autorickshaws in the city went off the roads in support of the bandh.

Except for a few medical shops, tea stalls and eateries, almost all commercial establishments remained closed in entire city.

All the fuel stations in the city remained closed throughout the day.

The city police made elaborate security arrangements for vital installations and Central Government offices and bank. However, no protests were registered in those places except for the railway junction where members of various political parties turned up for a rail roko as part of the one-day strike. Former MLAs, V. Veluchamy, G. Thalapathi, sitting MLA, P. Moorthy led the DMK cadres who gathered in huge numbers outside the Madurai Railway Junction. However, a strong posse of policemen and a wall of barricades put up at all the entrances prevented them from getting closer to the railway station building. They were all arrested.

However, 26 cadres of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi managed to enter the railway track. But, with no train being operated at the station at that point of time, the police picked them up before they could disrupt train services. Another 40 cadres, led by party State functionary Kaniamuthan were arrested outside the station.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadres, led by district secretary, M. Boominathan, and Pattali Makkal Katchi cadres, led by party leader, Velmurugan, were arrested.

In rural district, members of VCK and FArmers association members attempted to block trains in Sholavandan and Samayanallur railway stations. Cadres of Communist Party of India staged a road blockade in Othakadai, Tirumangalam, and traders at Kottampatti.