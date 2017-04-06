Baby stolen two years back recovered

more-in

A baby boy stolen from a private hospital in Nagercoil two years ago was recovered by the District Child Protection Officer Kumudha and her team of officials on Wednesday evening.

Vadaseri police arrested X. Helen Anitha of Simon Colony and are in search for another woman in this connection. According to Ms. Kumudha, the baby, born out of wedlock, was stolen soon after its birth on January 15, 2015, by a soft skill trainer, Girija Kumar. She sold the baby to a childless couple, Xavier Bright and Helen Anitha, of Simon Nagar for ₹ 50,000. She also gave a birth certificate to the couple incorporating their name as father and mother.

Based on an anonymous complaint received by the Collector and the Office of the District Child Welfare Office, officials went to the residence of the couple for an inquiry. Helen Anitha had confessed to have bought the baby.

Based on this, Ms. Kumudha lodged a complaint with the Vadaseri police who

arrested Helen Anitha and have launched a search for Girija Kumar. A case has been registered under Section 370 (human trafficking) under IPC Act. Further investigations are on.

The recovered baby was handed over to the Child Adoption Centre in Tirunelveli on Wednesday night, Ms. Kumudha said.