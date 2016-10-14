POOR UPKEEP:An ATM kiosk near BSNL office on V.P. Ratnasamy Nadar Road in Madurai, where a customer is trying to open the door without glass.— Photo: R. Ashok

Many ATMs in the city and the suburbs neither have security guards nor are they properly maintained.

According to a police officer, the department had written to the banks about the need to bolster security and keep the CCTV surveillance cameras in working condition. There are close to 300 ATMs in the city and another 200 in the suburbs in Madurai. While 10 per cent of the ATMs alone had security posted round-the-clock, many standalone ATMs had no security guards and the cameras were not in working condition, he said. The officer said ATMs in places such as Sholavandan and Usilampatti did not even have proper lighting and the upkeep of the kiosks was far from satisfactory. “Only when the lighting is sufficient, the cameras can reproduce images in the event of any untoward incident.”.

How it should not be

An ATM belonging to State Bank of India opposite Income Tax Department and adjacent to the BSNL office in V.P. Rathnasamy Nadar Road in the city is a classic example of how a kiosk should not be.

According to ATM users, the glass on the door had been broken even as the air-conditioner was functioning, thus leading to wastage of electricity. Moreover, the door was not closing properly and the kiosk had been remaining without a security guard for over six months now, said C. Radhakrishnan, a BSNL staff and added that the bank should post trained guards like the ones in front of the SBI zonal office in the city. Similarly, despite the police advice that more than one person should not use an ATM at the same time, at least five persons stood inside Canara Bank ATM near Corporation Anna Maaligai. “All this happened due to absence of security guards,” the police officer said.

When contacted, SBI officials said ATM management had been entrusted to agents on a contract basis and they had very little say on it.