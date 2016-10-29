400 liquor

bottles seized

The City Police on Wednesday night seized 400 liquor bottles illegally kept in a house and arrested three persons, including a woman, B. Alagammal, in Karimedu.

The police said Alagammal and his sons Muthu and Marudhu had beaten up one A. Ruby (43) after he refused to hide the liquor bottles in his house. They also threatened him with dire consequences. This comes against the backdrop of Madurai district administration having banned liquor sale from Thursday till Sunday in connection Thevar jayanthi.