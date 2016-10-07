Prohibition order

Madurai City Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav has promulgated an order under Section 41 and 41 (A) of Tamil Nadu City Police Act 1888, prohibiting holding of, or taking part in, any drill, training or assembly with arms or in uniform resembling that of Armed Forces of the Union or Police whether in a public or private place, or the carrying of arms in any procession and demonstration within the city for a period of 15 days — from October 6 to October 21. The statement said all assemblies, processions, demonstrations and meetings in any street, road, thoroughfare or other public places within the city were prohibited during the period.