Welfare assistance distributed

Welfare assistance worth Rs.19.41 lakh were distributed to 405 beneficiaries during a function at the Tirumangalam Tahsildar Office on Saturday.

Apart from old age pension and related benefits, the welfare measures included free pattas for 40 people belonging to the kurava community in Erumarpatti village.

The benefits were distributed by Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation ‘Sellur’ K. Raju and Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar in the presence of Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao.

They also inspected the ongoing construction work for a new Tahsildar office in Tirumangalam.