Stating that cow slaughter and beef-eating had been made a political tool by the communal forces to oppress minorities, D. Hariparanthaman, retired Judge of Madras High Court, said that Article 48 of the Indian Constitution had to be amended to confront this politics, since the particular Article encouraged government to enact laws banning slaughter of cow.

Speaking at a function organised by Society for Community Organisation (SOCO) Trust to present Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Award here on Tuesday, he said that Article 48, which talked about organising agriculture and animal husbandry along scientific lines, also mentioned prohibition of cow slaughter.

“While certain forces wanted this to be included as a fundamental right while framing the Constitution, it was Ambedkar who managed to push it to Directive Principles of State Policy, which is only a set of guidelines and hence, not mandatory,” he said.

“However, today, every State except Kerala and a few North-eastern States have rules prohibiting cow slaughter. It is, therefore, high time we removed the last line from Article 48,” he added.

The award was presented to seven persons, who included U. Sagayam, IAS officer and former Collector of Madurai, Teesta Setalvad, social activist, Ram Puniyani, Chairman of All India Secular Forum, Chaman Lal, former DGP and Special Rapporteur of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and A.K. Parashar, former Joint Registrar, NHRC.

Govind Pansare, slain leader of Communist Party of India in Maharashtra, and Asghar Ali Engineer, noted writer and former Chairman of Centre for Study of Society and Secularism, were presented the award posthumously. Mr. Pansare’s son-in-law Bansi Satpute received the award on his behalf while Mr. Puniyani received the award for Mr. Engineer.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Setalvad appealed to all progressive forces to come together to defend the secular foundations of the country, which, she said, were under threat by “fascist and communal forces that had gained power”.

Mr. Sagayam stressed the need to awaken the educated class, whom he held responsible for major issues plaguing the country because of their apathy and selfishness.

G.M. Akbar Ali, former Judge of Madras High Court, Antony Pappusamy, Arch Bishop of Madurai Archdiocese, Mr. Chaman Lal, Mr. Puniyani, Mr. Parashar and Mr. Satpute also spoke at the function.