In a daring robbery, a five-member gang attacked three persons who were sleeping in an irrigation tank in Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam and drove away an SUV past midnight of Wednesday.

Police said P. Mariappan (37) of Thittankudi near Kovilpatti was involved in shredding of firewood cut in the irrigation tank. He had brought a machinery for the purpose and it was parked inside the tank. Mariappan, along with two others, Karuthapandi and Sundarapandi, used to sleep near the machinery. They had parked their SUV along the bund.

The gang that came to the tank, located along Madurai-Virudhunagar four-way highway, on two motorbikes brandished knives and asked for the SUV’s key. Even as Mariappan was trying to locate the key, one of them inflicted a bleeding cut injury on his left hand.

After snatching the key, three mobile phones and three debit cards from them, the gang drove away the SUV along with their two motorbikes. The police said the robbers also tore the bed sheets used by the victims to tie their legs and hands. The victims struggled for nearly two hours to free themselves, and then they went to a hospital for treatment. They alerted the police in the morning. Mariappan has been admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital here.

Superintendent of Police Vijayendra Bidari and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirumangalam) K. Sankar inspected the spot. Tirumangalam Taluk police are investigating.