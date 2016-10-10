A heated argument between employees of the National Highways Authority of India toll gate at Sittampatti and crew of a State Express Transport Corporation bus led to a flash strike by SETC and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses on the Madurai-Tiruchi highway on Sunday evening.

Hundreds of vehicles were queued on the highway as the buses were left criss-cross on the highway from 5.15 p.m.

However, after talks held by Revenue and police officials, the bus crew relented and dispersed after 30 minutes.

The police said that the toll gate workers had objected to the SETC bus coming from Chennai to Madurai taking the wrong lane to cross the toll gate.

The SETC crew S. Senthil Kumar (35) and K. Ranjith (29) complained that they were manhandled by the toll gate workers.

The Melur police have booked the toll gate employees for assault and preventing an government employee from discharging his duty.

In a counter complaint, the crew were booked for using abusive words and criminal intimidation.