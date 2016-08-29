Vakkil New Street on top of bad roads; poor enforcement of rules, lack of self-discipline cited as reason

Though it is called Vakkil New Street, it stands on ‘top 10’ for all bad reasons. Tax paying citizens, when asked to comment about the condition of roads in the city, gave a unanimous and uniform answer: “Bad.”

Which is the worst road in the city? The answer: Vakkil New Street. Which road has haphazard parking? The answer: Vakkil New Street. Where is waste dumped on middle of the road? The answer: Vakkil New Street. On which road is stray cattle menace high? The answer: Vakkil New Street. Which road has dumper bins on middle of the road? The answer: Vakkil New Street.

Though many other stretches qualify for these credits, Vakkil New Street emerges on top as it generates the maximum amount of dust after the digging work was carried out to set right the drinking water pipeline recently, road users say. Apart from Vakkil New Street, Bypass Road stretch (from Guru Theatre junction to Palanganatham junction is a classic case of how a stretch should not be. According to shopkeepers and road users, potholes are too many which make driving a virtual steeplechase. “It is better to avoid the road,” says a resident of S.S. Colony.

If south Madurai is bad, the northern part is worse.

Valluvar Colony stretch, which leads to P and T Nagar, one of the oldest colonies in Madurai, is in a bad shape for more than one reason. Firstly, the road is narrow and not laid for many years. Secondly, frequent bursts of sewage lines force road users to look for alternative routes.

Storm water drains had been choked by plastic and other forms of waste, for which public should be held responsible, a corporation councillor said. “Even a light shower leads to water-logging here and choking of drains,” he claimed.

Though officials have graded K.K. Nagar Main Road and Anna Nagar Main Road as “A” category for tax purposes, potholes and poorly-laid speed breakers cause problems to road users. “When the officials collected taxes promptly or even in advance, what prevented them from not giving basic amenities?” ask residents’ welfare associations.

Work on AV Bridge

While Albert Victor Bridge, the one built during the British regime, continued to be “fit” from the structural point of view, the support wall (on the right side while proceeding from Goripalayam junction) had collapsed four months ago following rain. “Though construction of the parapet is under way, the public are unaware as to when it will get over as traffic snarl on the bridge had become a common affair,” Pandiswaran, an ambulance driver, who got caught in the traffic three days ago, said.

Many other stretches, including Karimedu road, Jaihindpuram (Bharatiar Main Road, Anna Main Street), Pechiamman Padithurai to Obulapadithurai, Kuruvikaran Salai bridge, Sellur 50 Feet Road, Raja Mill Road and Vasantha Nagar to Alagappan Nagar road, are also in bad shape.

Disc problems

Doctors working at Government Rajaji Hospital said whether narrow road or broad road, it was dangerous to drive fast on a bad road as it could hurt the back badly. “For instance, the road between Surveyor Colony and Maatuthavani bus stand is a 120-foot road, but it does not mean that one can go fast as there are huge potholes and odd speed breakers. Frequent users have complaints of neck pain and back pain. In the long run, brittle bones may get crushed and recovery would take long,” they added.

Satish Devadoss of Devadoss Speciality Hospitals said it would be better to drive cautiously on unfamiliar stretches, especially during drizzles, as skidding could injure brittle bones.

The Corporation authorities should intensify the drive against stray dogs as many two-wheeler riders had met with freak accidents when they encountered a dog on the road, a traffic police officer at BB Kulam said.

Karmegam Mani, an automobile dealer and mini-bus operator from Solaimalai Autos, said their drivers hesitated to take the buses on routes where roads were bad. The upkeep of vehicles too had become expensive. As many as 150 mini-buses transported anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 passengers daily on interior roads of the city. It would be welcome if the government relaid roads swiftly.

Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri said road laying work was a continuous process. At regular intervals the roads were repaired or relaid. “Even now, we have identified roads, which require immediate repair. Proposals have been sent to the government. Once they are approved, work will commence,” he said.

A senior engineer in Madurai Corporation said 60 per cent of the funds were utilised for road work. Considering the rise in vehicle population, the authorities should swiftly get on with the work and also ensure that there was no compromise on quality.