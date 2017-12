more-in

Supporters of expelled DMK leader M.K. Alagiri, who was the party’s south zone organising secretary, were shocked by the poor performance of DMK candidate Maruthu Ganesh in the by-poll to RK Nagar Assembly constituency.

Mr. Alagiri, who shot to fame with his so-called Tirumangalam formula, had ensured the DMK’s victory in the by-elections for Tirumangalam, Tiruchendur and Madurai Central Assembly constituencies in the past. However, now, despite the party having the backing of allies such as the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI and outside support of the CPI (M), Mr. Ganesh could not win, one of his supporters in Madurai said.