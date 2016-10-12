LOVE FOR LEADER:AIADMK cadres carrying milk pots in a procession in Madurai on Tuesday.— Photo: S. James

For 59-year-old Veeraiyan, piercing his tongue and puncturing his body with spears were not painful.

All that he prayed was “my leader (Amma) Jayalalithaa should get well soon and resume her work as early as possible...”

Veeraiyan was not alone in his prayer. Thousands of AIADMK cadres, including close to 10,000 women, took out ‘milk pots’ on their heads in a procession and another 15,000 took “kavadi” for the speedy recovery of their leader.

The AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister Ms. Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on September 22 for fever and dehydration.

Since then, the AIADMK cadres have been making prayers at temples, churches and mosques across Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday, praying for her speedy recovery, the procession, which began at Vaigai Kalpalam in the city, passed through Yanaikal, Obulapadithurai, Kamarajar Salai and ended at Mariamman Teppakulam thus criss-crossing the city roads for about three kilometres.

Led by Cooperation Minister ‘Sellur’ K. Raju, Madurai Lok Sabha MP R. Gopalakrishnan and senior AIADMK functionaries, including Mayor (in-charge), K. Thraviam, and David Annadurai joined the huge gathering. Many cadres took a pledge to tonsure their heads on Ms. Jayalalithaa’s recovery.

Special pujas and archanas were performed in the name of Ms Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK functionaries distributed prasadams to the people and Mr. Raju told reporters that “our prayers had always been addressed by the Almighty. Like in the past, this is also a testing time for all of us,” he noted.

Though the police had made elaborate arrangements and diverted vehicles, there were congestions at a few spots near Kamarajar Salai, despite Tuesday being a public holiday.