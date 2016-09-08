The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for admission of candidates to its July 2016 admission session to September 15. Students will be admitted to the programmes, for which the admission date expired on August 31, with a late fee of Rs. 300. But the extension, according to a press release from S. Mohanan, Regional Director, will not be applicable to courses like BCA, MCA, PGDWGS, MAWGS, PGDIS and DBPOFA, which follow the semester pattern.

Filled-in applications can be submitted to the IGNOU’s Regional Centre in Madurai. For more details, visit www.ignou.ac.in or contact the Regional Director at 0452 2380387, 2380775. E-mail:rcmadurai@ignou.ac.in.