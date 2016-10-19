Criminal appeal filed by a woman challenging the acquittal order dismissed

The Madras High Court Bench here has confirmed the acquittal of eight police personnel from the charge of stripping, molesting and whipping a woman in custody, besides assaulting her husband to death during the course of enquiry into a theft case under Madurai district police limits in July 1998.

Dismissing a criminal appeal filed by the woman challenging the order of acquittal passed by a Fast Track Court here on April 24, 2012, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran said evidence adduced by the woman itself was not in tune with the charges framed against the police personnel.

“Absolutely, there is no evidence to connect these accused either with the death of the deceased or with the injuries on the appellant. At the most, it may only be said that the prosecution has established suspicion against these accused. Suspicion, however strong it may be, cannot take the place of truth.

“Above all, the presumption of innocence of the accused in criminal trial in the system adopted by us is inbuilt in the fair trial to be afforded to the accused under Article 21 of the Constitution. The said presumption of innocence gets doubled by the acquittal of the accused by the trial court.

“Therefore, in an appeal against acquittal, unless the said presumption is rebutted by the appellant by making out a very strong case, it would not be possible to interfere with the acquittal. In our considered view, the trial Court has considered all the evidence meticulously and has rightly come to the conclusion that the prosecution has failed to prove the case,” the judges said.

They pointed out that according to a private complaint lodged against the policemen by the Usilampatti Revenue Divisional Officer, the appellant was picked up from her house at T. Krishnapuram to Oomachikulam police station on July 27, 1998, and subjected to various kinds of atrocities.

However, in her deposition before the trial court, the appellant had claimed to have been taken to M. Kallupatti police station by some policemen.

“It is a new story introduced by her during evidence... She also stated to have been taken to Usilampatti police station from M. Kallupatti but she has not stated as to who took her to Usilampatti,” the judges said.