Access to common facilities denied, say Dalits

A building under construction in K. Thottiyapatti near Srivilliputtur on Government poromboke land next to a community hall. | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

Arunthathiyars, who are a minority in K. Thottiyapatti, are subjected to discrimination by the majority caste Hindus by denying them rights to common facilities like community hall.

The discrimination continues even in denying them equal rights at the cremation ground provided by the State government where they are forced to perform last rites to the mortal remains of their dear ones outside the roof of the cremation shed.

“One year back, hollow block bricks were stocked near our colony. We were told that they were meant for construction of individual toilets in our residences. However, after a few days, the bricks were taken away to the other area,” complained K. Muniyandi (56).

The community hall constructed next to the Dalit colony under MLA’s Constituency Development Fund in 2012-13 has been under the custody of caste Hindus.

“We were never allowed into it,” complained K. Eswari (50).

“Only our votes are valid. But, it seems we (Dalits) are not qualified for any Government facility,” she rued.

Meanwhile, the caste Hindus had constructed a huge building (without roof), measuring some 60 feet in length, between the community hall and the Dalit colony. Besides the long wall of the building, a temporary fencing with seemai karuvelam branches has been put up to deny access for Dalits to the community hall, especially to the bathing facility constructed behind it, the villagers complained.

Collector’s assurance

Collector A. Sivagnanam said that the government would not allow any kind of discrimination. Construction of the illegal building had been stopped three years back. As it had encroached upon government land, the building would be demolished after due process of law, he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, the community hall was opened to accommodate the Dalits who had lost their houses.

“Food was served to them only in the hall,” the Collector said. Medical facility was also provided there.

Mr. Muniyandi said the Dalits conducted the last rituals over a concrete structure (support structure for a check dam across a stream close to the cremation yard) as they were not allowed to cremate in the shed.

“Now that such a discrimination has come to our notice, we will ensure that the Dalits enjoy equal rights in common facilities. We assure them that the district administration is with them for their rights,” Mr. Sivaganam said.

Though there was some enmity between the caste groups for a few years, only a drunken brawl between the people of both sides triggered the violence on Thursday night, he also added.

Meanwhile, the Collector ordered sinking of a new borewell in the Dalit colony for which has begun.