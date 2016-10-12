A youth cultivates cherry tomatoes in polyhouse, sends them to star hotels in Chennai, Bengaluru

After completing his doctorate in horticulture from Tamil Nadu Agriculture University and postdoctoral research in Israel, S. Makesh chose Mithravayal village in Sakkottai block in Sivaganga district to become an agriculture entrepreneur.

He was probably the only farmer in the district producing oblong and round cherry tomatoes in polyhouse farming after Horticulture Department helped him set up a 4,000-square-metre polyhouse under National Horticulture Mission (NHM) last year.

After completing his four-year postdoctoral research in Agriculture Research Organisation, Volcani Centre, Israel, Mr. Makesh, a native of Erode, bought 36 acres of land at Mithravayal to become an entrepreneur after being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Start up India’ campaign.

He decided to grow cherry tomatoes, popular in the US and western countries, and developed seedlings of the tall variety on his own, and is harvesting about 500 kg a week.

Mr. Makesh is cultivating both oblong and round varieties and supplying the fruits to star hotels in Chennai and Bengaluru. With the help of his friend, who grew the fruits in Pudukottai district, he ensured round-the-year supply to hotels under the brand name ‘Sungold Hybrid’. He grew cucumber as a first crop in polyhouse farming before switching over to cherry tomatoes, Mr. Makesh said.

Pollination is a problem in polyhouse farming. In Western countries, bumble bees are let into polyhouses for pollination, but he could not adopt the method here. “I visit the polyhouse every day and give a gentle tap on the flowers for pollination and it works,” he said in an informal interaction with The Hindu .

The thick-skinned, oblong variety could stay for long after plucking, but cold storage facilities at distribution points would be of great help to farmers in supplying quality products to consumers, he said. He employs six local women, who pluck and pack the fruits.

He has plans to introduce packed tender coconut water too. “I have planted about 2,000 hybrid coconut trees and will soon start the business,” he said.

He had set up the polyhouse at a cost of Rs. 40 lakh and the department helped him with back-ended subsidy of Rs. 15.5 lakh under the NHM, G. Alagumalai, Assistant Director, Horticulture, said.

Makesh bought 36 acres of land at Mithravayal to turn an entrepreneur after being inspired by PM’s ‘Start up India’ campaign