In a suspected case of serial thefts, three motorcycles were stolen from different places in the city on Tuesday night.

A journalist of a Tamil daily woke up on Wednesday morning to find his motorcycle that was parked in front of his house in District Revenue Officers’ Colony under Tallakulam police station limits missing.

The side box of the motorcycle had been broken open and some papers and diary kept in it were strewn on the platform.

A Sub-Inspector of Police on patrol duty made enquiries after the police was alerted.

After a couple of hours, a neighbour alerted the residents that a motorcycle (not that of the journalist) remained parked in front of her house, just a few feet away from the journalist’s residence) since the early hours of Wednesday. Though ignition key was missing from that vehicle, the ignition lock was tampered with so that it could be started at the press of the electric start button.

After the journalist informed a Sub-Inspector of Police with the Tallakulam police station, a Head Constable arrived at the spot. After searching the contents of the tank pouch, he found the phone number of the vehicle owner through the copy of the insurance policy document. He called the number and within a minutes, a middle-aged man, Ramesh, of Periyar Vandipathai, his son Marudhu, and two other youths arrived at the spot and claimed the ownership of the motorcycle.

The man said the motorcycle was parked outside his residence near Jawaharpuram bus stop. Mr. Marudhu said that he and his friends were searching for the motorcycle since early morning at various two-wheeler parking stands in the city.

“We were on the way to the police station when we received the call,” he said.

CCTV footage

Mr. Ramesh said the police could trace the culprit(s) with the video footage of a closed circuit television camera installed at a pawn broker shop near his house. He said that another motorcycle was parked near his vehicle at Jawaharpuram bus stop. Its ignition lock was also tampered with, he said and raised suspicion that the same person or team could have operated in all the three places.

While the Tallakulam police were able to recover two motorcycles and trace one of the owners, they were on the job to locate the owner of the other vehicle and the two-wheeler of the journalist.

The city police were analysing the video footage of the CCTV to zero in on the culprit. The police said the culprit(s) could have either abandoned the stolen motorcycle or left it at some other place to take it leisurely later in the day.