Sri Prabhu , a resident of Jaihindpuram: Quality of road is important as many stretches appeared as if they were laid several years ago.Photo: R. Ashok

Corporation finally lays roads after postponement of local body elections

The postponement of local body elections may have come as a shock to contestants and political parties, but residents appear to have welcomed it for one simple reason: The Corporation has finally laid roads since postponement of the election resulted in withdrawal of model code of conduct, which ultimately enabled the officials to get the work done.

Though the climate is not sunny, engineers at the Corporation of Madurai have laid roads covering almost all the major wards and main thoroughfares.

According to Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri, with the State government releasing Rs 25 crore, and with funds from Lok Sabha MP R. Gopalakrishnan and a few MLAs and the general fund from erstwhile councillors put together had enabled the re-laying of roads. "They are in different stages. Some of them have been completed. In some other locations, the contractors have suspended the work as showers forced stoppage. When it shines, the workmay resume. Presently, it is not conducive for black topping," he added.

Sampathkumar, an RTI activist, said that the Corporation should form a committee comprising social workers and tax payers to inspect the roads and submit a report independently to the Commissioner, who, based on the report, may or may not release payments to contractors. Such a beginning may bring in confidence among tax payers in the process followed and also discourage contractors from using sub-standard materials.

Now that the roads had been laid, the Corporation should ensure that no agency - be it government or private - indulged in digging them for cable laying or sewage leak checks, said Chellam, seniormost councillor in the outgoing council representing Communist Party of India (Marxist). She expressed concern over the quality of the roads and wanted the Commissioner to check them at random.

While the authorities claimed to have completed 90 per cent of the work, residents in extension colonies said that the roads remained bad. “If the roads were not laid, then we will teach the local councillor a fitting lesson in the election,” Ravichandran, a resident of Kalai Nagar First Main Road in ward 3, said. Similarly, many residents in other extension colonies too echoed the views of Mr. Ravichandran.

Bad roads

“Jaihindpuram is one of the thickly populated localities. In such a place, roads are either bad or very bad. The main thoroughfare connecting Jaihindpuram with other parts is battered, said Sri Prabhu of Netaji Street. The situation is almost the same in Ferakka Nagar, Pasumalai. The stretches in front of Amrutanandamayi Mutt on Tirupparankundram Road; in front of Alagappan Nagar railway gate; near Fatima College and the Uthangudi stretch, where median work was under way, were bad, residents said. The Tirupparankundram-Avaniapuram stretch too was so bad that motorists found the going tough. Though elected representatives claimed that merger of municipalities with Corporation would benefit people, it was actually not true, Arumugam, an ex-serviceman settled in Tirunagar, said.

When contacted, Mr. Sandeep Nanduri said that he would certainly take all the suggestions with respect to payments to contractors and invited the public to alert authorities about deficiencies through Facebook and WhatsApp