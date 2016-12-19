Women hired under MNREGP seek arrears

more-in

Even as the district is staring at drought-like situation following monsoon failure, a few women hired under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MNREGP) thronged the Collectorate on Monday appealing for employment for 150 days a year and disbursal of their wage arrears.

As the agitated women, led by P. Perumbadaiyar, district deputy secretary of Communist Party of India, staged a dharna on the Collectorate premises for more than an hour, the police and the officials found it tough to pacify the sloganeering women from various parts of the district. When the police tried to forcibly remove the protestors, the women resisted it vehemently and left the spot only after submitting a petition.

In the petition submitted to Collector M. Karunakaran, the women said they should be given employment for 150 days a year under MNREGP as the district had witnessed monsoon failure. As the women hired under this scheme in Paappaankulam under Kadayam block had not been given their wages for the past three months, the Collector should instruct the officials concerned to release the arrears immediately considering their hapless economic conditions, the petition added.

“As farmers, who had gone in for vegetable cultivation are now facing sever crop loss, they should be given adequate compensation. The arrears for the free cluster houses programme should be released without further delay,” they said.

The petitioners also told the Collector to persuade the beedi manufacturing units to give wages to the labourers as the companies had stopped giving the amount directly to the workers following demonetisation of high value currencies.

With a similar appeal, another group of women from Paalaamadai, all hired under MNREGP, submitted their petition to the Collector.

President of Naam Thamizhar Katchi E. Abdul Malik submitted a petition seeking the waiver of crop loan given to farmers in the district due to monsoon failure and consequent crop loss. “The Collector should recommend to the State Government to declare the district as ‘drought-hit’. Moreover, a compensation of Rs. 30,000 per acre for paddy crop loss should be given,” he said.

Villagers of Aavudaiyaalpuram near Thiruvenkatam submitted a petition seeking approach road to the crematorium as the existing access had been encroached upon by a group of people.